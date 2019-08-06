Vonage at 10-month high after Q2 beat

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) is up 14.8% and at its highest point since October after its Q2 earnings topped expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenues grew 14.5% to $297.6M. Operating loss was $0.2M (up from a year-ago loss of $2.6M), while adjusted OIBDA landed at $38M.

On a net profit basis, the company swung to a gain of $4.5M from a prior-year loss of $0.5M.

Revenue by segment: Business, $200M (up 35%); Consumer, $98M (down 13%).

Business service revenue per customer was $440 (up 26%) and churn improved to 1% from 1.2%. IN consumer, ARPU was $26.89 (up $0.52 Y/Y) and churn was flat at 1.7%.

It's executing an "acqui-hire" of Tel Aviv-based Over.ai, adding tech talent and expertise in conversational artificial intelligence.

Net cash from operations came to $25M while free cash flow was $14M.

The company guided to Q3 revenues of $302M-$305M (vs. expected $298.6M, with consumer revenues at $96M-$97M) and adjusted OIBDA of $44M-$46M, and reiterated full-year guidance.

