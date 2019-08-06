LGI Homes rises 13% after Q2 reflects strong demand

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) jumps 13% after Q2 results beat consensus and the homebuilder reaffirms full-year guidance of 6,900-7,800 home closings and basic EPS of $7.00-$8.00.

“Throughout the quarter we continued to see demand for affordable homes, coupled with community count expansion and positive response from buyers to lower interest rates, resulting in a 38% increase in net orders over the second quarter of last year," said Chairman and CEO Eric Lipar.

Separately, LGIH reports 672 homes closed in July, up 25% Y/Y, bringing home closings for the first seven months of the year to 3,844, up 6.9% over the same period a year ago.

Q2 home closings rose 7.1% Y/Y to 1,944; average home sales price increased 2.7% to $237,567.

Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenue of 26.3% vs. 27.7% a year earlier.

Conference call at 12:30 PM ET.

