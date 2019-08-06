BP, Reliance form Indian fuels partnership

BP (BP -0.7% ) says it is forming a new joint venture with India's Reliance Industries for a retail service station network and aviation fuel business amid rising energy demand in the country; Reliance will own 51% of the venture.

India is expected to be the world's fastest growing fuels market over the next 20 years, with the number of passenger cars anticipated to increase nearly 6x over the period.

BP says the new JV will incorporate and build on Reliance's current fuel retailing network of more than 1,400 sites across India, which the partners aim to boost to more than 5,500 sites over the next five years, as well as Reliance's aviation fuels business, which currently operates at more than 30 airports across India.