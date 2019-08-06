Unit Corporation tanks post Q2 earnings miss

Unit Corporation (UNT -16.5% ) Q2 sales was down ~19% Y/Y to $165.1M primarily due to lower average realized prices, as well as slightly lower production.

Total equivalent production was 4.2 MMBoe, marginally down by 1%,

Oil production was 7,979 bbls/day, NGLs production was 13,298 bbls/day and natural gas production was 146 MMcf/day.

Average realized per barrel equivalent price was $18.75, a 15% decrease Y/Y, with average natural gas price of $1.86/Mcf down 15%, NGL price was down 44% to $12.52/bbl, while oil price increased 6% to $59.94/bbl

Posted adjusted EBITDA of $59.3M, decline of 27%.

Projects 2019 budget range of $336M - $422M, and amid current commodity prices, UNT anticipates that both cash flow and capital expenditures to be at the low end of budget range.

For 2019, the company expects production 17 MMBoe - 17.2 MMBoe, which is consistent with capital expenditures being at the low end of guidance coupled with the first quarter third-party plant shut-down impact of Wilcox play production.

