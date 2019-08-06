More on Gaia Q2 results

Gaia (GAIA -1.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 31.6% Y/Y to $13.16M, driven by 26% subscriber growth.

Gross margin declined 70 bps to 86.4%, due to increased content amortization for shows that were released in Q2.

Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue declined to 57% from 85% Y/Y.

Gaia’s paying subscriber count increased to ~0.58M (+26.1% Y/Y).

The company had $17.5M in cash.

“We continue to make meaningful progress on improving the ratio of subscriber life time value to cost per acquisition, achieving our target 3.5:1 ratio a quarter early,” said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s CEO.

“Q2 2019 showed disciplined expense management on our planned path to EBITDA profitability by the end of September, which is anticipated to be at a subscriber level of 590K-600K.” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO.

Previously: Gaia EPS beats by $0.08, revenue in-line (Aug. 05 2019)