Chesapeake Energy turns deeply into the red after early gain

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -7.7% ) shares reverse sharply lower soon after the open, erasing an initial 6% gain, in the wake of its wider than expected Q2 loss.

Early volume of 31M made the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal Dingmann says he remains worried about CHK's $10B-plus debt and continued cash flow outspend, despite the company's "solid" 2019 guidance and reduced liquidity concerns following a refinancing.

If shares close at current levels, it would mark the lowest closing price in 20 years.