Mastercard, Visa may face risk from Fed's RTP plan in 5-7 years - Bernstein

The Fed's plan to develop a real-time payments system, which is "functionally similar" to debit payments, may present some "very long-term" risks to Visa (V +1.6% ) and Mastercard (MA +2.4% ), for which U.S. debit accounts for ~15%-20% of their credit volumes, writes Bernstein's Harshita Rawat in a note.

Risks are at least five to seven years out, Rawat writes.