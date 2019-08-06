Mastercard, Visa may face risk from Fed's RTP plan in 5-7 years - Bernstein

The Fed's plan to develop a real-time payments system, which is "functionally similar" to debit payments, may present some "very long-term" risks to Visa (V +1.6%) and Mastercard (MA +2.4%), for which U.S. debit accounts for ~15%-20% of their credit volumes, writes Bernstein's Harshita Rawat in a note.
Risks are at least five to seven years out, Rawat writes.
The new system may also pose risks for Square's (SQ -1%) instant deposits revenue and, to a "much smaller extent", PayPal (PYPL +1.6%); instant deposit likely make up more than 15% of Square's adjusted revenue and 0.5%-2% of PayPal's revenue.
Also very long-term risk of RTP (real-time payments) "commoditizing person-to-person (P2P) payments.
Previously: Federal Reserve to develop real-time payment system (Aug. 5)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox