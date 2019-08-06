Analysts trim nLight after disappointing outlook

Needham maintains a Buy rating but lowers its nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) target from $21 to $19 after yesterday's earnings report, which included a bottom-line miss.

The firm notes that the outlook was "significantly weaker than expected" while competitive pressure at the low end of the market and macro weakness are overhangs.

More action: Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating and trims the PT from $28 to $18, saying the outlook was disappointing but not shocking.

The firm says analysts "need to reset expectations" for H2 and focus on longer-term opportunities.