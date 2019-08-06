Tegna -1.9% after Q2 report tops expectations

Broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is off 1.9% after beating expectations with its Q2 earnings despite a double-digit drop in profits.

A strong boost in subscription revenue helped offset a fall-off in political revenues from last election year. Revenues overall grew 2.5%; excluding political, it was up 7%.

Non-GAAP net income was $80M, down 13.6% from last year's $92.5M.

EBITDA was $169M, down 1%.

Revenue breakout: Advertising and marketing services, $289.6M (up 2.7%); Subscription, $236.2M (up 12.8%); Political, $3.2M (down 87.4%); Other, $7.97M (up 11.3%).

Free cash flow was $52M. The company ended the quarter with total debt of $3B and leverage at 4x.

For Q3, it's guiding to non-GAAP revenue gains (excluding political) in the high single digits, and operating expenses (excluding programming) flat or higher by low single digits.

For the full year, it expects subscription revenue gains in the mid teens percent, capex of $70M-$75M and free cash flow at 17-18% of 2018-2019 revenue (and 18-19% of 2019-2020 revenue).

