Genesis Energy warns of hurricane impact on Q3 earnings
Aug. 06, 2019 10:51 AM ETGenesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)GELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Genesis Energy (GEL -3%) slips to six-month lows after reporting weaker than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, and issues a warning on Q3 results.
- Q3 earnings will be hurt by a longer than expected delay in restarting Gulf of Mexico production in the wake of Hurricane Barry, which swept through the region last month, CEO Grant Sims says.
- Oil and gas production was fully restored about nine days after the storm passed instead of an expected four days, which Sims says reduced volumes on GEL's pipeline systems.
- Sims expects Gulf volumes to return to normal in Q4 following the start of production at LLOG Exploration's deepwater Buckskin project, which will have a peak flow rate of 30K bbl/day.
- GEL says it expects to end the year towards the lower end of previous full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $685M-$715M but maintains its target coverage ratio of 1.4x-1.6x with quarterly distributions remaining at $0.55/unit for the foreseeable future.