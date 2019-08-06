Global Net Lease (GNL +2% ) amends its credit agreement boosting the facility to $1.235B from ~$906.2M, consisting of a revolving credit facility and a senior term loan facility.

The facility may be increased up to an aggregate additional amount of ~$515.0M, with total commitments not to exceed $1.75B vs. a maximum of $950M previously.

Revolving credit facility maturity extended to Aug. 1, 2023 from July 24, 2021, subject to two six-month extensions; term loan now matures on Aug. 1, 2024 vs. July 24, 2022 previously.