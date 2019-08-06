Apollo Investment advances 2.0% after Mizuho turns bullish

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) gains 2.0% after Mizuho analyst Haendel Juste upgrades the stock to buy from neutral due to its discounted valuation and improved growth prospects for 2020.

AIV should be able convert its sector-leading core growth to actual cash flow growth now that the Q3 2018 sale of its asset management unit is no longer a drag.

YTD, AIV has risen 7.8% compared with the S&P 500's 13% rise.

Before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (4 Buy, 1 Outperform, 11 Hold, 1 Underperform).