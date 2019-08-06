Air Transport Services -4.9% post Q2 results

Air Transport Services (ATSG -4.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 64.3% Y/Y to $334.6M.

Omni Air International, acquired in November 2018, was the largest contributor to the Y/Y revenue gain.

Segment revenue: Cargo Aircraft Management $69.3M (+27.4% Y/Y); ACMI Services $254.9M (+113.1% Y/Y) & Other activities $71.1M (+8.7% Y/Y).

Operating margin declined 53 bps to 11.2% & Adj. EBITDA margin also declined 291 bps to 31.3%.

1H 2019 capital spending was $216.8M, up 44% Y/Y.

Capex in 1H 2019 included $159M for the purchase of seven Boeing 767 aircraft and for freighter modification costs.

2019 Outlook: Capex of $475M; Adj. EBITDA will increase to $450M and also purchases of six more 767s.

