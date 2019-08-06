Occidental launches jumbo bond sale to fund Anadarko deal - Bloomberg

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -4.5% ) is selling $11B-$13B in bonds to help finance its $38B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.8% ), Bloomberg reports, as debt issuers show faith in a market rebound.

OXY reportedly is selling bonds in as many as 10 parts, with the longest portion of the offering, a 30-year security, possibly yielding 2.7 percentage points above Treasurys.

The APC deal adds more than $40B of debt to OXY's capital structure at its outset, a significant increase that leaves the company "with less flexibility to confront commodity price volatility," Moody’s said recently in downgrading OXY's senior unsecured rating three notches to Baa3.