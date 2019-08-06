Occidental launches jumbo bond sale to fund Anadarko deal - Bloomberg

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -4.5%) is selling $11B-$13B in bonds to help finance its $38B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.8%), Bloomberg reports, as debt issuers show faith in a market rebound.
OXY reportedly is selling bonds in as many as 10 parts, with the longest portion of the offering, a 30-year security, possibly yielding 2.7 percentage points above Treasurys.
The APC deal adds more than $40B of debt to OXY's capital structure at its outset, a significant increase that leaves the company "with less flexibility to confront commodity price volatility," Moody’s said recently in downgrading OXY's senior unsecured rating three notches to Baa3.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox