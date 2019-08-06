Aguinox Pharma down 15% on merger with Neoleukin

Thinly traded nano cap Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP -14.6% ) is down on almost a 14x surge in volume in reaction its planned merger with privately held Seattle-based Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The combined company will do business as Neoleukin Therapeutics and will trade under the ticker "NLTX."

Per the terms of the deal, AQNX will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Neoleukin in exchange for ~4.6M AQXP common shares plus convertible preferred stock convertible into ~10.2M common shares. On a converted basis, Neoleukin shareholders will own 38.58% of the combined company while AQXP shareholders will own 61.42%.

Neoleukin President & CEO Jonathan Drachman, M.D. will lead the executive team.

Neoleukin's lead candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the cytokines IL-2 and IL-15 which activate certain immune cells to fight cancer.

The transaction should close by Thursday, August 8.