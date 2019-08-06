Ducommun jumps 17% post Q2 results beats and improved margins

Aug. 06, 2019 11:22 AM ETDucommun Incorporated (DCO)DCOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Ducommun (DCO +17.9%) reported Q2 revenue growth of 16.6% Y/Y to $180.49M, reflecting increase in build rates in both commercial and military platforms across.
  • Electronic Systems revenues $89.26M (+5.6% Y/Y) and Structural Systems revenues of $91.24M (+29.7% Y/Y).
  • Adj. Operating margin expanded by 43 bps to 7.5%.
  • Q2 Gross margin expanded by 40 bps to 21.1%; and operating margin improved by 390 bps to 7.5%.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $22.4M (+19.7% Y/Y); and margin improved by 32 bps to 12.4%.
  • Net cash provided by operations for the quarter was $9.8M, as compared to $15.9M a year ago.
  • Total Backlog was $852.7M as of June 30, 2019, compared to $846.45M in December 2018.
  • Previously: Ducommun EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Aug. 5)
