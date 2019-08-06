Bluerock Residential boosts lower end of 2019 FFO guidance range

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG +1.2% ) boosts the midpoint of its 2019 core FFO per share guidance range after Q2 core FFO beat the consensus estimate.

Sees 2019 core FFO per share of 81 cents-84 cents, up from its previous range of 80 cents-84 cents; consensus estimate is 83 cents.

Q2 core FFO per share of 22 cents exceed the average analyst estimate of 20 cents and rose from 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-store net operating income was 9.0% Y/Y.

Q2 property operating expenses of $18.9M increased 12% from $16.9M a year earlier.

Q2 occupancy was 98.8% vs. 98.9%; average rental rate rose 5.9% Y/Y.

