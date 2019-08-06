Enbridge to keep Kentucky pipeline shut for at least another week

Enbridge (ENB -0.7% ) says the section of its Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline in Kentucky that exploded last week will remain shut through at least Aug. 12.

ENB says it has not estimated when the damaged section of pipe will return to service, and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has assumed control of the incident site.

Citing traders, Reuters reports the blast had only a temporary impact on production in the Appalachia region, which has since returned to record levels.