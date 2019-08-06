Drug wholesalers down on potential $10B payment to settle opioid-related charges

Drug distributors McKesson (MCK -4.9% ), Cardinal Health (CAH -5.4% ) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC -4.7% ) are under pressure in apparent response to a Bloomberg report that they have proposed paying a total of $10B to settle all claims related their respective roles in the opioid epidemic.

The wholesalers have been subject to intense criticism (and potential charges) for looking the other way when shipping millions of painkillers to certain small town pharmacies that clearly could not service enough legitimate patients to support the volume of drugs received.

Update: The companies proposed the settlement to a group of state attorneys general that would be paid out over decades. The National Association of Attorneys General, representing more than 35 states in the matter, have countered with $45B. The distributors face almost 2,000 additional lawsuits from city and county authorities.

Drug wholesalers (including the three majors) shipped 76B pain pills over a six-year period beginning in 2006.