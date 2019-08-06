Apple's Cards soft launch; subsidiary rebrands

Apple (AAPL +0.9% ) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have started issuing Apple Cards to consumers.

Announced earlier this year, Apple Cards offer 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases, no fees, and includes a finance-managing app.

The cards are soft launching with invites going out to a limited number of consumers who had expressed interest in the Apple Card.

Apple software subsidiary FileMaker rebrands as Claris International and announces acquiring Stamplay, an Italian startup that helps app developers integrate cloud-based program data into their applications.