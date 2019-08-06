LendingClub starts platform for sophisticated credit investors

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) launches Select Plus Platform, a new program that will reach people across the credit spectrum who currently don't receive loan offers on the LendingClub platform because they fall outside of the existing criteria used by bank lenders.

The new platform opens up LendingClub's marketplace to sophisticated investors to identify opportunities to approve borrowers who fall outside to the traditional bank criteria.

It allows investors to access new opportunities for potentially attractive risk adjusted returns, provides loan applicants with seamless access to credit within the company’s current rate parameters, and will increase LendingClub’s customer base and the efficiency of its demand generation, the company says.

Theorem Partners, which will integrate its Theorem Score credit investment model with the Select Plus platform, is the first investor using the new platform.