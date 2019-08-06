Internap -16.8% as Q2 misses amid data-center exits

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) has tumbled 16.8% after its Q2 earnings came in with a substantially higher loss than expected after a double-digit drop in revenues.
Those dropped 11% Y/Y (primarily due to planned data-center exits and large-customer churn) and fell 0.6% sequentially (due to churn from the last remaining customers in the exited data centers).
Attributable GAAP net loss narrowed to $18.6M, and normalized net loss widened slightly to $16.7M.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $24.4M from $23.6M.
Revenue breakout: U.S., $57.5M (down 10.3%); International, $15.7M (down 12.4%).
An initiative to explore strategic initiatives is still in progress, with the company having retained Moelis and LionTree to assist.
For 2019, it's guiding to revenue of $290M-$300M (below consensus for $317.2M), EBITDA of $95M-$105M, and capex of $25M-$30M.
