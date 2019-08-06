Dominion to build Virginia battery storage pilot projects

Dominion Energy (D -0.1% ) unveils plans for four battery storage pilot projects in Virginia to help pave the way for additional energy storage technology needed to support continued solar and wind expansion.

Dominion says the four utility-scale battery storage pilot projects totaling 16 MW are the largest projects of their kind in the state.

The company says the four proposed lithium ion projects will cost ~$33M to construct and will provide key information on distinct use cases for batteries on the energy grid.

Separately, Dominion issues a Request for Proposals seeking bids for as many as 500 MW of solar and onshore wind generation in the state.