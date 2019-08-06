Townsquare Media rallies on Q2 estimate beat

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) rallies 11.5% after reporting an estimate beat for Q2 earnings results.

Revenues ticked up 7.4% Y/Y; and 8.3% Y/Y excluding political revenue.

Advertising net revenue increased 6% Y/Y, and 7.1% Y/Y excluding political revenue.

Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 30.8% Y/Y.

Live Events net revenue decreased 13.8% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 258 bps to 26.6%.

Net income, meanwhile, improved 554.6% Y/Y; and from continuing operations increased 23.5% Y/Y.

Townsquare Interactive added 1,100 net subscribers to end the quarter with 17,300.

At quarter's end, cash on hand was $62.8M and there was $50M available under a revolving credit facility.

The Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075/share payable on November 15, 2019.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenue to be $109-111M & Adj. EBITDA of $27-28M.

2019 Outlook: Net revenue to be $424-430M & Adj. EBITDA of $98-100M.

