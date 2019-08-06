Kraft Heinz sized up ahead of earnings

Kraft Heinz (KHC -2.5% ) is being watched closely with earnings tentatively scheduled for August 8.

UBS analyst Steven Strycula reiterates a Neutral rating on Kraft and $35 price target into the expected report that will cover six months worth of earnings. Strycula thinks investors will be "keen" to learn how the new CEO plans to reverse market share losses, evolve Kraft's portfolio and allocate capital.

Seeking Alpha authors are generally bullish on Kraft.

Shares of Kraft are down 50% over the last 52 weeks.