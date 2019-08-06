Endo down 16% after challenging Q2

Endo International (ENDP -15.8% ) is down on average volume after releasing Q2 results after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenues: $699.7M (-2.1%) due to continued headwinds on generic drug prices. Specialty Products sales were up 17.1% to $124.1M.

Net loss: ($98.1M); loss/share: ($0.43); non-GAAP net income: $120.4M (-30.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.52 (-31.6%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $307.1M (-12.5%).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): $86.6M (-60.5%).

2019 guidance: Revenues: $2.76B - 2.96B; non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.24B - 1.34B; non-GAAP EPS: $2.00 - 2.25 (all unchanged).

