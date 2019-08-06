Nova Measuring Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETNova Ltd. (NVMI)NVMIBy: SA News Team
- Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-41.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $49.9M (-19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.