Armstrong Flooring up 12% post Q2 mixed results

Armstrong Flooring (AFI +12.9% ) reported Q2 net sales decrease of 11.7% Y/Y to $177.7M, reflecting lower volumes and mix, marginally offset by modest price realization in response to tariff related inflationary pressures.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 135 bps to 20.4%; and operating margin improved by 24 bps to 2.1%.

Adj. EBITDA was $20M (-3.4% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 100 bps to 11.3%.

SG&A expenses were $32.5M (-18.8% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 18.3% down by 160 bps.

During the quarter company repurchased 4.5M shares for ~$50M.

FY19 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA in range of $46M to $54M; and Capex of ~$30M.

