Invacare up 24% after Q2 report as turnaround continues

Invacare (IVC +23.7% ) is up on average volume following its Q2 report released after the close yesterday. Key points:

Sales were down 4% to $235.9M. Non-GAAP EBITDA up 312% to $3.6M. Free cash flow improved by $24.9M.

Management says its turnaround plan remains on track and believe it will achieve its non-GAAP EBITDA target of at least $20M for the year. The run-rate by the end of next year should be $85M - 105M.

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end were $89.5M (-23%) due to funding requirements of the business.

2019 and 2020 guidance reaffirmed.