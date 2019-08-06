Stocks keep most of morning's gains

Stocks hold onto gains as investors evaluate corporate profit prospects against the latest trade developments between the world's two largest economies.

The three major U.S. stock averages opened modestly higher after China's central bank set the yuan's official reference point at stronger than 7 yuan to the dollar, a move that calmed financial markets.

The Nasdaq, which had climbed as high as 1.4%, is up 0.6% ; the S&P 500, up 0.4% , had risen 1.0% earlier; and the Dow increases 0.4% compared with 0.9% in morning trading.

Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate ( +0.7% ) and information technology ( +0.7% ) outpace the broader markets' rise, while materials ( -0.9% ) and energy ( -0.8% ) are the only sectors declining.

Crude oil falls 0.4% to $54.47 per barrel, adding to yesterday's decline.

Gold continues to rise, up 1.6% to $1,481.40 per ounce.

10-year Treasury falls from yesterday, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 1.74%.