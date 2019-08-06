Skyworks Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $767.71M (-14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward.