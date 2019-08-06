Westlake's Q2 results hurt by weak chemical prices

Westlake Chemical (WLK +0.4% ) is little changed after Q2 earnings fell to $0.92/share from $2.12/share a year ago but still beat analyst expectations, and revenues rose 4% Y/Y to $2.14B.

WLK says it faced Q2 challenges including lower commodity prices resulting from slowing global growth and industrial activity, record U.S. flooding that created logistics constraints and delayed shipments of key products, and a slow start of the construction season due to extended winter weather in much of North America.

WLK says Q2 income from operations in its vinyls segment fell 52% Y/Y to $129M from $271M primarily due to lower sales prices for caustic soda and lower margins for PVC resin resulting from slower global economic growth and ongoing international trade uncertainties.

Q2 income from operations in the olefins segment slid 48% Y/Y to $82M from $158M due to lower sales prices and margins for the company's major products as a result of increased olefins production from new industry capacity.

"Although it's been a difficult start to the year, we have seen some improvements in industry fundamentals that we expect will continue into the second half of the year," WLK says.