Capri Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)CPRIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cpri has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.