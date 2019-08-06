Seaspan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETATCOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-39.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $277.26M (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ssw has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.