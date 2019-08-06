Wendy's Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)WENBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $439.64M (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, wen has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.