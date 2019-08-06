Viacom adding Garfield to Nick portfolio
Aug. 06, 2019 12:17 PM ETVIA-OLD, VIABBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Viacom (VIA -0.2%, VIAB +0.2%) has a definitive deal to take over global rights to cartoon cat Garfield, through an acquisition of rights holder Paws Inc.
- That includes intellectual property rights to the U.S. Acres franchise -- like Garfield, originating in a Jim Davis comic strip.
- Viacom's Nickelodeon will develop new consumer products and Garfield content for all platforms. A new animated TV series will be among the first developments, and Jim Davis will continue to produce the syndicated comic strip.