Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: SA News Team
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $455.45M (-9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NUAN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.