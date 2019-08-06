Lumber Liquidators Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $291.81M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ll has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.