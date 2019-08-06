Office Depot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)ODPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.59B (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, odp has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.