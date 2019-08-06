Cedar Fair Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)FUNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+164.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.86M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, fun has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.