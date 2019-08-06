Owens & Minor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-78.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.44B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, omi has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.