Spectrum Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)SPBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+123.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+30.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, spb has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.