Applied Optoelectronics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (-157.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.49M (-51.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAOI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
