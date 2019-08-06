Booking Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $22.70 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (+6.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, bkng has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 16 downward.
