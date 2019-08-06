MercadoLibre Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)MELIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+228.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $507.68M (+51.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, meli has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.