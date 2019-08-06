Monster Beverage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+10.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mnst has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.