Sunrun Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.78M (+16.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, run has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.