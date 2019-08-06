Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $824.84M (+13.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, g has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.