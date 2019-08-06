Flowers Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $967.66M (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, flo has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.