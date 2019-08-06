Twenty-First Century Fox Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOXABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.47B (-68.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, foxa has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.